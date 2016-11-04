OK public schools can win $1,500 in statewide contest

OK (KSWO) – Oklahoma public schools can win up to $1,500 in the GlobalHealth “Touchdowns for Teachers” contest.

“We know that schools and teachers have limited resources so we’re excited to provide this opportunity for schools to win money for whatever they need most,” said Scott Vaughn, president and CEO of GlobalHealth. “We’re proud to provide support to the communities we serve.”

Oklahomans can nominate their favorite public school at until November 11. First prize is $1,500, second prize is $750 and third prize is $500.

For more information and official contest rules, visit www.globalhealth.com/touchdown.

