Lawton woman to compete in World Food Championships

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton woman has qualified to compete in the world's largest food competition. Tresa Hargrove of Lawton will compete in the World Food Championships next week in Alabama.

She qualified after entering and winning the "Taste of America Challenge," a state-by-state competition aimed at finding the best dishes in America. Now, Hargrove is set to go head to head with competitors around the globe in the "burger" category. She will be teaming up with her daughter for the competition under the banner of the "Kitchen Girls."

Hargrove says she's honored to be considered along with some of the world's greatest chefs but she plans to, above all else, have fun.

"I'm going to have fun, first of all, and learn a few things, see some of my friends and hopefully win $100,000 dollars," said Hargrove.

If Hargrove wins the burger category, she'll get her shot at that $100,000, as a category win will grant her a spot at the Final Table. The Final Table is the last round to determine the overall best dish of the championships.

If you want to track how the Kitchen Girls are doing next week, you can follow the results of the championship at worldfoodchampionships.com or follow Tresa Hargove's facebook page.

