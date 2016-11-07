Lawton AMBUCS 61st Annual Pancake Day kicks off - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
Lawton, OK (KSWO) –The Lawton AMBUCS 61st annual Pancake Day is Monday from 6:30 am to 8 pm at the Great Plains Coliseum.

For just 10 dollars, you get a plate with pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage. The money raised will go toward the AMBUCS mission to create mobility and independence for people with disabilities.
It will benefit things like AmTryke tricycle giveaways, funding to build wheelchair ramps, and providing scholarship funds for students pursuing careers in physical therapy.

Lawton AMBUCS also gave away an AmTryke to a special three-year-old boy named Adrien Brown who has achondroplasia. It was a special moment for him and his mother to receive the bike.

At 6 pm, there will be a pancake eating contest. The winner will receive $101. You can register at the door.

