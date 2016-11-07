Polls officially open tomorrow

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow is the official day to head to the polls and cast your vote if you haven’t already.

Polls in Oklahoma will open at 7:00 a.m and will close at 7:00 p.m.

If you don’t know your polling location you can find it online by using the Oklahoma Election Boards Online Voter Tool, by calling the election board, or by looking at your voter ID.

Oklahoma law requires every voter to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot so make sure to have handy a valid photo ID or you must vote on a provisional ballot.

Lines at the polls are longest before work, during lunch, and after work. Voters can save time by voting during off-peak hours.

And remember wearing any candidate t-shirts or other items within 300 feet of a ballot box is a misdemeanor.

