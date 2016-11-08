Live Election Results from May 9th Special Elections

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. (Source: Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff's Office/CNN)

