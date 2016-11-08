Live Election Results from May 9th Special Elections

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
A local tow truck driver is recovering after a car hit her and then drove off while she was trying to tow a vehicle off a busy highway.
A local tow truck driver is recovering after a car hit her and then drove off while she was trying to tow a vehicle off a busy highway.
Live Election Results
Live Election Results