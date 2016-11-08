Recognizing America’s Veterans Today and Everyday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Recognizing America’s Veterans Today and Everyday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Jim Pratt (Source Veteran's Corner) Jim Pratt (Source Veteran's Corner)

(KSWO)- Veterans Day is a time to remember and recognize veterans who have served throughout our nation's history.

Jim Pratt joined the Navy on June 2, 1942 when he was 18 years old. He was sworn in as one of the “Pearl Harbor Avengers.”

Jim was stationed on a wooden hull boat for his first two years in World War II. It took 21 days to travel from San Diego to Pearl Harbor at the slow speed of 6 knots. Jim’s boat arrived at Henderson Point Guadalcanal just in time to see the USS William Penn (a troop carrier) go down with Japanese bomb. He remembers the reality hitting him and thinking “this war is real”.

Jim also remembers steaming into Sydney Harbor as a part of a goodwill tour. Thousands of people lined the bluff and waved white towels in thanks to the US Navy for helping to keep them free. He hopes the sacrifice the troops made has been worth the price they paid.

Veterans Corner, Inc. is focused on providing ongoing support and services to veterans in Oklahoma. We partner with local communities to make sure no veteran is forgotten. For more information about how you can support the veteran community throughout the year, visit www.veteranscorner.net.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly