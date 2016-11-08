CU to provide info about veteran resources

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University is gearing to provide resources to veterans.

In celebration of Veterans Day, Cameron University’s office of Veteran Affairs will host a variety of veteran-related services. The event will start tomorrow and run until Friday in the McMahon Centennial Complex.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Suicide Prevention Office will be on hand to acquaint attendees with available resources. The CU Office of Veteran Affairs will provide general information about utilization of VA Educational benefits.

Thanks to a donation from Military.com, CU Veteran Affairs personnel will distribute the 2016 edition of "The Military Advantage," a guidebook to comprehensive information about military and veteran benefits.

The event will go from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Veterans Day.

