Riverwind Casino employees gear up for the holiday season with hefty food donation

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)– Riverwind Casino employees donated more than 14,260 pounds of food this year for Governor Fallin’s seventh annual Feeding Oklahoma Drive to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“We are thankful for Riverwind’s continued support in the fight against hunger in central and western Oklahoma,” said Dawn Burroughs, vice president of communications at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “Most of the people served by the Regional Food Bank are children, seniors and families struggling with hunger. Everyone deserves access to food.”

Riverwind officials said the donation included canned fruits and vegetables, protein items, pastas, and cereals. Every dollar donated provided the equivalent of six pounds of food.

Over the last three years, Riverwind employees volunteered a total of 251 hours volunteering at the Regional Food Bank.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.