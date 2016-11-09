Cameron University provides veteran resource info - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cameron University provides veteran resource info

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University's Office of Veteran Affairs will host a variety of veteran-related organizations to assist area veterans in identifying the services and resources that are available to them.

Veteran organizations will be on campus on November 9 and 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on November 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the McMahon Centennial Complex. This event is not only beneficial for veterans but for spouses and dependents as well.

Vicki Henson has been the Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at Cameron University for 30 years and she says it’s an honor to be able to serve our veterans.

“Our veterans are just a treasure to this country. They have given their hearts and souls to us and they love giving service and giving back so it’s such a unique gift and privilege to give something back to our veterans,” said Henson.

Henson hopes that the event will help veterans get all of the benefits they are entitled to.

The Red River Mobile Vet Center will be parked outside the MCC on Wednesday and Thursday; representatives will man a table inside the building on Friday. It provides counseling for readjustment stress and marriage and family counseling for military-related issues in addition to assisting veterans with finding employment, coordinating all types of VA Benefits, planning a course of education and grieving the loss of a deceased active duty service member.

Representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) will be available to assist veterans and their dependents with their claims before the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

ESGR staff and volunteers will work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.

A representative from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Suicide Prevention Office, will be on hand to acquaint attendees with available resources on Wednesday, and information will be available on Thursday and Friday.

Cameron University Student Veterans of America Chapter will provide information about the organization, activities, and services. The CU Office of Veteran Affairs will provide general information about utilization of VA Educational benefits. Thanks to a donation from Military.com, CU Veteran Affairs personnel will distribute the 2016 edition of "The Military Advantage," a guidebook to comprehensive information about military and veteran benefits, to CU students.

If you are interested in helping veterans, you are encouraged to join the Cameron University Student Veterans of America. You do not have to be a student to join.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly