Cameron University provides veteran resource info

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University's Office of Veteran Affairs will host a variety of veteran-related organizations to assist area veterans in identifying the services and resources that are available to them.

Veteran organizations will be on campus on November 9 and 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on November 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the McMahon Centennial Complex. This event is not only beneficial for veterans but for spouses and dependents as well.

Vicki Henson has been the Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at Cameron University for 30 years and she says it’s an honor to be able to serve our veterans.

“Our veterans are just a treasure to this country. They have given their hearts and souls to us and they love giving service and giving back so it’s such a unique gift and privilege to give something back to our veterans,” said Henson.

Henson hopes that the event will help veterans get all of the benefits they are entitled to.

The Red River Mobile Vet Center will be parked outside the MCC on Wednesday and Thursday; representatives will man a table inside the building on Friday. It provides counseling for readjustment stress and marriage and family counseling for military-related issues in addition to assisting veterans with finding employment, coordinating all types of VA Benefits, planning a course of education and grieving the loss of a deceased active duty service member.

Representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) will be available to assist veterans and their dependents with their claims before the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

ESGR staff and volunteers will work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.

A representative from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Suicide Prevention Office, will be on hand to acquaint attendees with available resources on Wednesday, and information will be available on Thursday and Friday.

Cameron University Student Veterans of America Chapter will provide information about the organization, activities, and services. The CU Office of Veteran Affairs will provide general information about utilization of VA Educational benefits. Thanks to a donation from Military.com, CU Veteran Affairs personnel will distribute the 2016 edition of "The Military Advantage," a guidebook to comprehensive information about military and veteran benefits, to CU students.

If you are interested in helping veterans, you are encouraged to join the Cameron University Student Veterans of America. You do not have to be a student to join.

