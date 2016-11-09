9th annual Armed Services Y Fry kicks off today - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

9th annual Armed Services Y Fry kicks off today

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Preparations are underway for the 9th annual Armed Services Y Fry which kicks off in less than an hour. The Y Fry helps the Armed Services YMCA provide programs and assistance for military members and their families. In 2014 alone, they helped nearly 13,000 people.

Volunteers spent the morning decorating the Great Plains Coliseum in red, white, and blue.

"We have a lower cost daycare service for them. We have a soldier's closet where they can come get any kind of clothing or furnishings. We also have a food pantry for them, where they can come and like get a week's worth of groceries if they need it. And if there's any kind of medical assistance that they might need for travel, or motels or gas," said Randy Dollarhite, the President of the Board.

Dollarhite says tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 or $12 at the door. Children five and under eat free with a paying adult.

Dinner consists of a chicken and/or fish, mashed potatoes with gravy, your choice of coleslaw or green beans, a roll, cookie and a drink.

The Y Fry runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. tonight and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. tomorrow.

