Memorial service Thursday for former Fort Sill commander

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -A memorial ceremony for Major General John Rossi was held on Fort Sill today.

Rossi died on July 31st, just 10 days after leaving Fort Sill to take command of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. His death was ruled a suicide.

Rossi served as Fort Sill Commander for two years beginning in June 2014.

Today's memorial was held by the Fires Center of Excellence and was followed by a public reception for the Rossi family.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.