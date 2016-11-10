Shine a green light for veterans this Veterans Day - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Shine a green light for veterans this Veterans Day

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DALLAS, TX (KSWO) - Walmart wants the nation to join the 2016 Greenlight a Vet campaign. The Greenlight a Vet Campaign is a national movement of visibly showing support for our nation’s heroes.

Once our veterans return home, they are often more camouflaged than ever. The Greenlight a Vet campaign illuminated the value and contributions veterans make in the service of our nation and in our communities.

To show your support, simply change one light in a visible location at your home or office to green. It’s that easy. Encourage your friends to join the cause by taking a picture of your green light and sharing it on social media using the hashtag #greenlightavet.

Since the launch of Walmart’s Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in 2013, it has hired 18,987 veterans in Texas and more than 153,000 veterans nationwide.

