Cameron recognized for minimizing student debt - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cameron recognized for minimizing student debt

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University has been recognized as one of the best colleges in the country for minimizing student loan debt.

“Student debt is an unpleasant, yet sometimes unavoidable topic,” says Jon Horinek, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success.  “At Cameron University, we strive to keep student debt to a minimum by offering tuition waivers, financial assistance – including scholarships and grants – and part-time employment on campus to our students. While we are appreciative of this recognition, inadequate state funding continues to make it more difficult for us to maintain our commitment to affordability and low student debt.”

According to Student Loan Report in its “Student Loan Debt per Graduate by School by State” report for the Class of 2015, Cameron ranks third among schools in Oklahoma, 44th among public colleges and universities nationwide, and 108th among all private and public institutions. Only 43 percent of CU students graduate with debt; the national average is 58 percent. The report shows the average debt load per student at Cameron University is $9,533.10. That’s 25 percent less than the average debt load per student in Oklahoma and almost 44 percent less than the average debt load per student nationwide.

Cameron University has the second-lowest cost of attendance in Oklahoma. However, the university took dramatic and painful steps to cope with a 16-percent cut in state appropriations last fiscal year. The institution had no choice but to increase tuition.

“Our state’s pattern of continuing disinvestment in higher education directly impacts students, our economy, and our future growth.” says Horinek. “We work hard every day to keep costs down and we would love to see more students graduate debt-free. However, without adequate state funding, we have to make difficult choices.”

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly