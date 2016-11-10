Main Street hosts Holiday Stroll: ‘Holiday Shopping on Main’ - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Main Street hosts Holiday Stroll: 'Holiday Shopping on Main'

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)– Downtown Duncan merchants will host the 30th annual Holiday Stroll event on November 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This annual tradition is a favorite amongst the retail business owners and those in the community. Families and visitors from out of town fill downtown Duncan for this sip and snack event.

“I enjoy not only shopping at all the stores but also the refreshments and beverages offered by everyone as we stroll,” said Natalie Cole, “but I’m most looking forward to the seeing Santa with my family.” 

The downtown retailers will offer discounted shopping, door prizes or giveaways, new merchandise for the shoppers during the stroll, and surprises inside each store. Craft vendors and other non-profit organizations will be setup on the sidewalks to sell their goods or pass out free materials to those passing by to shop.

“Santa will stroll from store-to-store,” said Executive Director Destiny Ahlfenger, “and we’ll also have a window display contest.”

If you’re interested in being a vendor at the Holiday Stroll, contact mainstreetduncan@sbcglobal.net for more information.

