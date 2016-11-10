LHS invites vets to share their stories with ROTC cadets

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton High School celebrated Veterans day today by welcoming several veterans to the school. The LHS principal wanted to do something nice for the past, present, and future military.

They invited veterans from the VA center and soldiers from Fort Sill to join ROTC cadets for a special Veterans Day celebration. The veterans were welcomed to the school by the band, the cheerleaders, and the High Steppers.

Lt. Col. James Daniel says this is a great experience for the students.

“We are really looking forward to having them here, getting to hear stories from them, and getting these kids to interact with these cherished heroes of the U.S.A,” said Lt. Col. Daniel.

The veterans got to visit various classrooms around LHS and share their stories with students considering entering the armed forces. They even ended their visit by eating lunch with the students.

School officials are hoping that today's event taught the students about the sacrifice of military service.

