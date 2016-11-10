OK Libertarian Party will remain recognized for at least 2 more years

OK (KSWO)- The Libertarian Party will continue to remain a recognized political party in Oklahoma after its top office seeker received enough votes in the state's general election.

Complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's election show the Libertarian Party presidential ticket of Gary Johnson and Bill Weld received 5.74 percent of the votes cast for president in Oklahoma.

That's more than twice the percentage the party needed to remain recognized in Oklahoma. The previous threshold was 10 percent, but the Legislature passed a bill last session to reduce that number.

As a result, Oklahoma voters will be able to register as Libertarians, and candidates can run as Libertarians in elections for the next two years.

