Man charged in connection to Geronimo baby hot car death

GERONIMO, Ok (KSWO)- A Geronimo man has been charged in connection with the death of a baby who was left in a hot car back in September.

Billy DeWayne Allen has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Court documents show Allen has pleaded not guilty.



Investigators say Allen was the foster father of three-month-old Mame Neta Attocknie. Mame was found dead inside a vehicle outside a dollar store in Geronimo September 20th.



The OSBI says Allen told an agent that on the day in question, he arrived home at 7:30 in the morning after working a night shift.



He said he put the baby in her car seat and drove his son to school, then drove back home and went to sleep.



Allen said he woke up around 4:30 and began making dinner for his family and sent his son to the dollar store in the family's vehicle to pick up some items. Around the same time, investigators say Allen's wife called him saying the baby had not been dropped off at daycare.



Court documents say Allen and his wife then rushed to the dollar store and found the baby dead in her car seat in the back seat. First responders overheard Allen saying it was an accident and that he forgot the baby was in the vehicle. An autopsy report revealed the baby died of hyperthermia.

Allen has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter. The charge carries up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $500. Allen was released on $3,000 bond. He's scheduled to make another court appearance in November.

