Man charged in connection to Geronimo baby hot car death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man charged in connection to Geronimo baby hot car death

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Billy DeWayne Allen (Source Comanche County Detention Center) Billy DeWayne Allen (Source Comanche County Detention Center)

GERONIMO, Ok (KSWO)- A Geronimo man has been charged in connection with the death of a baby who was left in a hot car back in September.

Billy DeWayne Allen has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Court documents show Allen has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators say Allen was the foster father of three-month-old Mame Neta Attocknie.  Mame was found dead inside a vehicle outside a dollar store in Geronimo September 20th.

The OSBI says Allen told an agent that on the day in question, he arrived home at 7:30 in the morning after working a night shift.

He said he put the baby in her car seat and drove his son to school, then drove back home and went to sleep.

Allen said he woke up around 4:30 and began making dinner for his family and sent his son to the dollar store in the family's vehicle to pick up some items. Around the same time, investigators say Allen's wife called him saying the baby had not been dropped off at daycare.

Court documents say Allen and his wife then rushed to the dollar store and found the baby dead in her car seat in the back seat. First responders overheard Allen saying it was an accident and that he forgot the baby was in the vehicle. An autopsy report revealed the baby died of hyperthermia.

Allen has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter. The charge carries up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $500. Allen was released on $3,000 bond. He's scheduled to make another court appearance in November.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:57 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly