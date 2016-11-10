Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- You'll start hearing those bells ringing outside stores starting today as the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicked off at noon.

Our Lawton Salvation Army started the bell ringing outside the Country Mart on West Cache Road with special guest Lawton Police Chief James Smith.
Every year the program helps to raise millions of dollars to help families in need, just by collecting change outside of businesses during the holiday season.

"We just want to remind everybody again how important the red kettle campaign. And as well call us to volunteer as individual, as families, as business that wanna come to ring the bell. That's something that's really important for us.Christmas is coming, and there's always a need -- and we always talk about 'there is no season for need,' but the salvation army keeps their funds in the community and helps out so many worthy causes," said Chief Smith.

They will be ringing the bells until December 24. The money raised will be used next year for different services like the Boys and Girls program, emergency utilities assistance program, and their emergency disaster programs.

