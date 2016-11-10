It's the last night for a great dinner in support the Armed Services YMCA

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- You have one more chance tonight to give back to our local military men and women at the Armed Services YMCA Y-Fry.

Doors will open in an hour at the Lawton's Great Plains Coliseum, and dinner will be served.

About 1,500 people came out last night. Tickets are $12 at the door for adults and children five and under eat free.

That money will be used for the Armed Services YMCA to stock their food pantry, soldier's closet and provided other services for military families.

Dinner runs from 5:00 to 8:00 tonight.

