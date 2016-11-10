Woodland Hills celebrates vets at assembly

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Woodland Hills Elementary School celebrated veterans in a unique way today.

They held a school-wide assembly to honor veterans and their families. During the assembly, veterans were asked to stand to be recognized. Then students sang cadences and the army song in tribute to them.

Christa Bear is a 1st-grade teacher at Woodland Hills Elementary School and she says Veteran’s Day hold a special significance in the Lawton/Fort Sill community due to the high concentration of military personnel in the area.

“I just wanted everyone in our school and in our community to know how much we appreciate our veteran’s past and current sacrifices. We appreciate them,” said Bear.

Ms. Bear says Woodland Hills has many students with military parents and grandparents.

The students enjoyed learning the songs they performed today. In fact, the 95th AG was nice enough to event teach them how to do PT and march.

The goal of today’s assembly was to teach students what a real hero looks like.

