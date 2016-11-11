Check out these freebies and deals to honor Veterans in our area - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Check out these freebies and deals to honor Veterans in our area

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(KSWO)- Veterans Day is held each year on November 11 to honor military for their service in the United States.

To show appreciation to the military, businesses are offering deals on Veterans Day. Please call ahead to each retailer and restaurant to make sure they are participating in each deal. 

Check out the list of deals that are being offered to military with proof of an ID:

  • McDonald's restaurants will honor current and retired service men and women with a free breakfast sandwich from the "All Day Breakfast" menu
  • Chick-fil-A restaurants are offering military personnel and veterans a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit or Chicken Sandwich on Friday. Chick-Fil-A is giving veterans a free ice cream sundae on Veterans Day.
  • IHOP restaurants are serving up patriotic breakfast pancakes to active and retired military, for free! The buttermilk pancakes will be dressed with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping - red, white and blue
  • Veterans and active military duty members can get a free lunch at Texas Roadhouse Friday. Guests with a military card can choose one of 10 entrees, non-alcoholic drink included
  • Olive Garden is offering a free entrée from a special menu
  • Longhorn Steakhouse is giving away a free appetizer or dessert and offer a 10 percent off for guests who dine with veterans
  • Golden Corral will offer a free sit-in dinner on Nov. 14
  • Applebee’s is giving away a free meal from a limited menu
  • Arby’s will give away one free roast beef classic sandwich
  • Buffalo Wild Wings will offer one free small order of wings and a side of fries
  • Great Clips is offering free haircuts for Vets
  • Red Lobster FREE appetizer or dessert with a valid military ID on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.
  • Cracker Barrel is offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal coupon to all veterans and active-duty military. The coupon can be redeemed through 11/30/16.
  • Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a non-alcoholic beverage. Also receive 15% off your purchase from Nov. 12 - Dec 31
  • LATS is offering free rides to Veterans
  • Lawton Municipal Golf Course is covering green fees for vets today.

Bring your Veteran to the Twin Oaks Bowling Center on Veterans Day from noon to 8 PM. All Veterans bowl for free when accompanied. Shoe rental not included.

You can find other Veterans Day deals at militarybenefits.com.

