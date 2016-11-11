Vet motorcycle groups gather at Elmer Thomas Park to honor Veter - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Vet motorcycle groups gather at Elmer Thomas Park to honor Veterans

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Many different veteran motorcycle clubs joined together at Elmer Thomas Park in celebration of Veterans Day. The clubs involved were from all over southwestern Oklahoma and even a few from Texas.

This is the 14th year they have come together to do this but in the past years, it has seemed a little depleted.

George O’Conner, also known as Socket by his group, is the president of the Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club and he says that he believes there is a stigma with veterans that needs to be fixed.

“We all know there is a bad stigma with vets and everything going on and the suicide rates. A lot of us have our problems and our memories. Reach out, that’s what draws us together… the brotherhood,” said O’Conner.

Socket hopes that one day this event can be back to what it once was and can aid in getting rid of the stigma that comes with serving.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

