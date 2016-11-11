7News Editorial: Honoring our servicemen this Veterans Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Veterans Day has so much more meaning than just the day itself. It’s a time to commemorate and honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for OUR common good.

Veterans Day is a day of History and was established in recognition of the ending of hostilities in World War I. It’s an annual anniversary with thanksgiving, prayer, and events designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.

Since our world is not a peaceful world and war will continue to be waged amongst nations, Veterans Day will continue to be relevant for many generations to come.

Every day should be a Veterans day remembrance not only for those who have sacrificed before us but a time to thank those fighting for us today at Ft. Sill so that we may live free and pursue our rights as U.S. citizens. Instead of letting Veterans day come and go like so many other national holidays – have you given any thought as to how you will show your appreciation to our veterans?

If you know a veteran, reach out to him or her and thank them for all they did on behalf of this nation. This simple act will mean more than you know and it's the least we can do for their sacrifices.

