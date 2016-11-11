Comanche County Veterans Council hosted a special ceremony today

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Comanche County Veterans Council hosted a special ceremony commemorating the holiday this morning at Elmer Thomas Park.

The event was held at the America's Wars Monument to pay respects to those who served.

The ceremony also honored the spirit of unity and brotherhood among veterans.

"We're bound together by unity of blood brothers having served all in the military, having served in Vietnam, as we have before. And I just think it’s one of the greatest joys that we have as a soldier, and soldiers we have nothing but brothers and sisters in it,” said Donald Henke, a Vietnam Veteran.

