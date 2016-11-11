West Wind Assisted Living Facility veterans were honored

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- Veterans at the West Wind Assisted Living Facility were honored today for their service. Aspire Home Health came our and photographed 15 veterans along with their stories, branch of military service and dates of service to build a wall.



The facility teamed up with Aspire Home Care to erect a veteran wall to display photos of its past and present residents.



Brad Bradford is a former World War II Serviceman. He served for 20 years and was responsible for switches on atomic bombs. Though he is 96 years old and retired, he remains dedicated to serving the community. He is a member of the VFW and the Masonic lodge and is a well-known figure in the Marlow area.



Bradford says that as he ages, Veterans Day holds more and more significance for him.

"A bunch of people know me but I don't know them. I'm still hanging in there. Well, [Veterans Day] means a whole lot to me,” said Bradford.



The facility has 15 veterans who served in different capacities, some served Normandy during World War II



Veterans at Gregston Nursing Home in Marlow were also honored with a wall of their own.

