Man found dead on OU campus is from Lawton

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- Police say the body was found was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Dale Hall on the southwest corner of the campus.



They say the person was a 51-year-old man from Lawton, and they are unaware if he had any affiliation with the university.



Authorities do not know how the man died, or how long he was inside the car.



There was also a dog found alive inside the vehicle and the dog is now being taken care of.



