Salvation Army Angel Tree is preparing for the holiday season

Salvation Army Angel Tree is preparing for the holiday season

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Salvation Army is getting ready for its annual Angel Tree Program to benefit families who need a little help putting presents under the Christmas tree. The Angel Tree program is in its 25th year.

This year, the Salvation Army took applications from 250 families. Today, volunteers wrote out the names of 600 children to put on the tree.

Captain Claudia Roseno says it's a way for the community to help take stress off of parents who may be struggling with buying presents or paying their bills.

“We want parents to not have to think about am I going to pay this electric bill or am I going to get a Christmas for my child. We don't want parents to make that decision,” said Captain Roseno.

The Angel Tree will go up November nineteenth at Central Mall at 10:30 a.m. You can pick your angel and let the kids meet Santa. Donations of clothing, shoes and new toys under $50 will be accepted.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

