OTA asks drivers to take “no text and drive” pledge

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is encouraging drivers to take a safe driving pledge and share their commitment with others.

“We believe this safe driving pledge is a great way for drivers to share with one another the dangers of texting and driving,” Tim Gatz, OTA executive director stated. “Using cell phones while operating a vehicle is a cognitive distraction, resulting in a loss of focus on up to 50 percent of their driving environment. OTA’s mission includes providing safe travel, so we’re encouraging all motorists to take the safe driving pledge and not text and drive.”

In recognition of the law banning texting while driving which passed one year ago, OTA asks drivers to sign a pledge to not text and drive and share their reasons with family and friends on social media. OTA has made the pledge available on their website, www.pikepass.com.

