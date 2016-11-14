Lawton man arrested after sexually assaulting a pedestrian

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man was arrested in Lawton on November 11 after he sexually assaulted a woman on her way home from work.

Reinaldo Cordero is facing sexual battery charges after he grabbed the victim and began forcibly fondling her near Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.

The victim says that Cordero repeated “Hey baby, why don't you come with me.” She could pull away from Cordero. He followed her for a short distance until the police were contacted.

Police found Cordero at the Phillips 66 on Cache Road. The victim could identify him and he was booked into the Lawton City Jail.

