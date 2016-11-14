Lawton man injured in motorcycle accident

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man was seriously hurt early this morning in a motorcycle accident near Medicine Park.

David Gilliam was driving east on Tackle Box Road, when Oklahoma Highway patrol says he went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

In the accident report, OHP did say it was foggy this morning, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Gilliam was later taken to OU Medical with head, leg, and internal injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

