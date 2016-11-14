Prescribed burn planned on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- If you see some heavy smoke around the Lawton area between now and Wednesday, don't worry, it's planned.

Comanche County Emergency Management and Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services announced that the next couple of days are best to do some prescribed burning.

The burns are to remove some heavy fuel loads on the ranges on Post.

