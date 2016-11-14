Man detained following Mac threats, lockdown

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man has been detained after making threats towards the school this morning.



MacArthur High and Middle Schools were placed on lockdown from the time the second classes started until law enforcement apprehended 18-year-old Michael Plume Jr. around 10:30 a.m. Michael Plume Jr. sent texts stating he was going to "shoot up" Mac.

Lawton Public Schools says LPD and Comanche County Police assisted the investigation. All classes and activities are back on schedule.

