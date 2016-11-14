Duncan family will not be able to keep pet pig

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan family fighting to keep their teacup pig will have to find a new home for their pet.



The Henderson family was trying to change a city ordinance that would allow them to keep their pet but the City Council voted not to change in a 3-to-2 vote.



Mayor Ritchie Dennington says the council had discussed changing the ordinance in past but said it would not be fair to allow the family to have a pig in the city limits without allowing the same for anyone with non-pet pigs.



He also said the numerous complaints about pig squeals and the fact they are not clean animals factored into the decision.



The Hendersons say they will now have to find friends or family outside city limits to care for the pig.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.