Cameron University-Duncan's Part-Time Job Fair is Tuesday

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University-Duncan's Part-Time Job Fair takes place on November 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at CU-Duncan.

Area businesses will be on site to recruit and possibly hire CU students who can help meet their part-time needs.

Students interested in attending the job fair should bring copies of their resume and a list of personal references. Employers may elect to conduct interviews on site, so students are advised to dress appropriately.

