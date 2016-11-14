Holiday Helpers Gift Drive benefits the Children’s Center Rehabi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Holiday Helpers Gift Drive benefits the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Bethany, OK (KSWO)- The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital 10th annual Holiday Helpers Gift Drive will kick off Thanksgiving Day and will run through New Year’s Day. 

“From civic groups to high school students, people are looking for that special way to give back during the holidays,” Albert Gray, Chief Executive Officer of The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital says.  “Oklahomans are giving people.  It’s always humbling to see how much they truly care about the patients we serve.”

The Hospital’s primary need this holiday season is diapers.  The Hospital goes through more than 5,000 diapers in one week, 20,000 diapers in one month and 250,000 diapers in one year. 

“I love that Holiday Helpers is extremely adaptable to donors’ needs because people love to give in different ways.  Some like to give basic needs, some would prefer to meet a more specific need by purchasing a certain toy or therapy item,” Amy Coldren, manager of the volunteer program, says.  “The registries provide donors the option of blessing patients from the comfort of their own homes.”

More information can be found on the Hospital’s website, www.miracleshappenhere.org/holidayhelpers2016/.

