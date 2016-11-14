Two fans win big with OCSP VIP Fan Experience Sweepstakes

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – One University of Oklahoma fan and one Oklahoma State University fan each enjoyed the ultimate game day experience as winners of the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan VIP Fan Experience Sweepstakes.

“Partnering with the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University for this sweepstakes not only gave two fans the experience of lifetime, it helped remind parents how crucial it is to start saving for their children’s college educations,” said State Treasurer Ken Miller, board chair of the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan (OCSP).

Adam Spikes, the winner of the OSU experience, received $1,529 toward an OCSP account and four lower-level tickets to the October 29 game in Stillwater against West Virginia University.

“We are so honored to be a part of celebrating not just OSU's homecoming, but to help reach out to parents and grandparents to promote saving for their children and grandchildren's college,” Spikes said. “Being an advocate for being and staying debt free, this is an absolute must for helping your children get the start they need in the real world without the stress of owing someone.”

Debbie Harder-Bullock, the winner of the OU experience, also received $1,529 toward an OCSP account and four lower-level tickets to the November 12 game against Baylor University.

“I paid for my own college education when I went back to school with three kids, a husband and a full-time job,” Harder-Bullock said. “I think it’s important for parents to think ahead so that their kids don’t have to work as hard to earn money when they should be focusing on school.”

The treasurer reminds Oklahoma families that all the information they need to get started with an Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan is available at www.ok4saving.org.

“Every family needs a solid game plan for paying for college,” Miller said. “There are a lot of resources out there to inform parents of their options so they can get ahead early and meet their college savings goals.”

