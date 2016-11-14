Operation Christmas Child is underway in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- First Baptist Church in Lawton is one of more than 4,500 locations around the country will serve as collection sites this year for the Samaritan’s Purse Project Operation Christmas Child.

From November 14 to 21, anyone can donate shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement, and fun toys for Operation Christmas Child to deliver to children in need around the world.

“The shoebox gifts donated throughout the country at these drop-off locations will shine a light of hope to children living in poverty overseas,” said Randy Riddle, director of Operation Christmas Child in the United States. “Anyone is welcome to pack a shoebox and help a child facing difficult circumstances to feel loved and not forgotten.”

This year’s goal for the United States is to contribute 9.5 million shoebox gifts for 12 million children worldwide. For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

