Guthrie educator selected as OK Assistant Principal of the Year

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Dusty Throckmorton (Source OASSP) Dusty Throckmorton (Source OASSP)

GUTHRIE, OK (KSWO) – Dustin Throckmorton, Assistant Principal at Guthrie High School, has been named the 2017 Oklahoma Assistant Principal of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals (OASSP).

“Dusty Throckmorton is an eternal optimist. He cares deeply for the students and staff at Guthrie High School,” said Dr. Vickie Williams, Executive Director for OASSP. “He looks for the good in every situation and in each individual in which he has contact.  His energy is contagious and he goes to great lengths to ensure that school initiatives are implemented with fidelity.”

Throckmorton served as the assistant principal at Guthrie High School for the past five years.

"I am honored and humbled to be selected from such an exceptional group of nominees. I proudly accept this recognition and am thankful for my family, friends, and school district that have been so supportive," Mr. Throckmorton said

He makes it his goal to reach students, faculty, and staff on a personal level and to be of service to them.

"Mr. Throckmorton or Mr. ‘T’ is a true professional who cares deeply about kids,” said Dr. Mike Simpson, Superintendent of Guthrie Public Schools. “He balances school involvement, family, church, and community as well as anyone I know. I’m honored to work alongside him every day in the quest to make our school district great. What a great choice that epitomizes humble professionalism."

The NASSP (National Association of Secondary School Principals) National Assistant Principal of the Year program recognizes outstanding middle level and high school assistant principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students.

For more information about OASSP, visit CCOSA’s Website at http://www.ccosa.org.

