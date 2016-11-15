DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan police are searching for a missing man. John F. West is a 47 years old white male. He is 5'7" and weighs 260 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a mustache.

West was last seen wearing black jeans with paint stains, brown long sleeve shirt, carhart vest, and white tennis shoes.

West left his residence in the 600 Block of G Street on November 14 at 2:00 p.m. If seen or located, please contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

