Altus PD wants to meet the community at a free pancake breakfast

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Police Department will be offering a “Pancakes with the Police” meet and greet at the Altus Community Center, 401 Falcon Road, on November 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The pancake breakfast is free but they will be accepting donations to the Altus Police Department’s “Kops and Kids” program.

Altus Police Officers, Jackson County Deputies, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be on hand. This is an opportunity for the community to meet with members of local law enforcement in a positive and casual environment.

