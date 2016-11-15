Lawton native serves at naval base in Japan

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (KSWO)- A 2012 Lawton High School graduate is serving aboard the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Barry at the furthest forward-deployed base south of Tokyo.

“Barry sailors represent the very best our nation has to offer,” said Cmdr. Jennifer Eaton, the ship’s Commanding Officer. “As a forward-deployed crew, these men and women should be proud of their ability to adapt and flex to an array of situations in the highest of standards they have set. Our motto of ‘Strength and Diversity’ is alive with them and I am personally proud to be a part of their dedication.”

After graduating with a degree in oceanography from the United States Naval Academy, Cabrey was commissioned as a United States Naval Officer in 2016. Ens. Rebecca Cabrey is the Ordinance Officer aboard the destroyer. The USS Barry is her first assignment where she oversees weapons, ordnance, and explosive safety.

Cabrey said she is proud to serve her country aboard a destroyer in Japan.

“It’s an honor to serve as a forward-deployed officer,” said Cabrey. “We have a direct impact on the world in our day-to-day operations in this area. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

She is proud to continue living the fighting spirit of the Navy, living thousands of miles from home, and protecting America on the world’s oceans.

“I’m lucky to be a part of our Navy’s history, and to carry on the legacy of service to our nation,” said Cabrey.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile combat ships, Cabrey and other crew members understand they are part of a forward-deployed team that is heavily relied upon to help protect and defend America across the world’s oceans.

