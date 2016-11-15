OKC police are investigating a shooting at Will Rogers Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A man who was shot at Will Rogers Airport is now dead. Authorities have identified the victim as Southwest Airlines employee Michael Winchester.

Oklahoma City Police are responding to a shooting at Will Rogers World Airport.The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that one person has been shot.

The airport has been closed and people have been told to shelter in place while authorities search for the shooter. Initial reports indicate a shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m. at the airport.

Authorities said the shooting happened near a parking structure, and one person was taken to the OU Medical Center. He has since passed away.

KOCO is reporting the victim ran to the ticket desk after being shot to report the incident. Police are still looking for a suspect. Initially, police said they believed there was a second victim, but no second victim has been found.

All Southwest Air flights have been canceled until at least 6:00 p.m. There's no word on when the airport will reopen. People are being allowed to leave. OKC police believe this is an isolated incident. The FBI has taken over the investigation.

