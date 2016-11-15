Altus continues recognition as a “StormReady” community

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus was recently re-recognized as a “StormReady” Community. The StormReady program supports communities with the skills to save lives and property.

"It takes a whole community to face any disaster," said Lloyd Colston, City of Altus Emergency Management director. "StormReady is one way the City is able to demonstrate how the whole community is engaged."

Altus has maintained the designation for over twelve years now.

Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) StormReady program visit www.stormready.noaa.gov.

