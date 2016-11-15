Kiowa Casino offers helping hand this holiday season

DEVOL, OK (KSWO)- With Thanksgiving next week, people who can't afford to buy food for their Thanksgiving dinner will soon get a helping hand from an Oklahoma casino.



Kiowa Casino in Cotton County is doing its part to help out this holiday season and you can help out too.

From 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, if you donate five or more large cans of food during their food drive, you could win free play of up to $200.

The donations will benefit the Food Banks for Wichita Falls and Lawton, Faith Mission, and the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.

The casino says this is just one of the ways they want to lend a helping hand.



"We are firm believers in supporting our community and this is the one way that we can give back along with our toy drive and our home town heroes. This is one of the programs that we really enjoy doing and it gives a lot back to the community," said Callie Singh, Director of Marketing.



The Kiowa Casino is located off I-44 near the Oklahoma-Texas border.

