C3 Car Club is taking coat donations for the less fortunate

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It may not seem like it now, but winter is approaching and it can be brutal on people who can't afford a heavy coat.

That's why the C3 Car Club of Lawton is hosting a coat drive through the end of the month. They're asking residents to donate a gently worn coat or jacket to be given to people in need.

Car Club President Kellin Banks says it's their way of giving back this holiday season.

"We want to be able to give back, give back to the community, give back to some of those who are not able to receive some of those things that we take for granted on a daily basis," said Banks.

If you have a gently worn coat that you would like to donate, just drop it off at Good Guys Auto Repair and Sales at 1301 NW Cache Road or Lawton Nutrition at 201 SW C Avenue.

Donations will be accepted through December 1.

