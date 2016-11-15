Lawton man accused of molesting 3 year old boy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man is behind bars accused of molesting a three-year-old boy.

18-year-old Matthew Cummins was taken into custody yesterday just one week after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Court documents say the child told his mother that Cummins molested him at least three times.

Investigators say Cummins confessed to telling the boy that he wanted to molest him, but says he did not follow through because he knew it was wrong.

He's now charged with lewd acts with a child. His bond is set at $100,000.

