Altus Band commemorates 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus High School Band will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks in the Waikiki Holiday Parade. The band has been raising money to attend this prestigious event for the past three years. Students worked after school jobs and conducted fundraisers to help raise the funds for the trip.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Altus High School band on their trip,” said Parade President Jake Peppers. The student’s experiences at Pearl Harbor and meeting survivors will be something they will remember for a lifetime. We are honored to help create this memory.”

The parade begins at 7:00pm at Fort DeRussy and ends at Kapiolani Park. The band will also provide a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial and a commemorative performance at the USS Battleship Missouri in Pearl Harbor on November 23.

The wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial and a commemorative performance at the USS Battleship Missouri in Pearl Harbor will be live streamed on Altus Bulldog Vision on November 23 at 1:15 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. Both performances can be viewed at http://citylinktv.com/channel/altus-tv/. The Waikiki Holiday Parade will also be available on the same link on November 25 at 11:00 p.m.

The Altus Band would like to the thank the generous donors that made it possible for them to represent the city of Altus and the state of Oklahoma.

