Free holiday meals for military families, register now

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) — Active-duty E-1 through E-6 military families and the families of post-9/11 wounded, ill or injured of all ranks may register by December 6 at www.operationhomefront.net to receive a free holiday meal. The distribution event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 9 at Cameron University.

The meal kit includes non-perishables as well as a gift card redeemable for perishable groceries. Operation Homefront will distribute 400 holiday meals to military families through its annual Holiday Meals for Military program.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.