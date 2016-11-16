Students Win Cash Prizes for Racing CO2 Cars

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has announced the winners of their 2016 Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest for 7th to 12th grade students in the Red River Technology Center school district.

“It was exciting to have so many schools participate this year. We had over 380 cars race!” stated Jeannie Bowden, Race Coordinator, “The partnership between educators, volunteers, and our area employers shows the value all groups place on educating youth for their place in the workforce following graduation.”

Students who competed in engineering, speed, overall, and people’s choice categories won a total of $4,150 in prize money. Cameron University also presented scholarships to the top three overall winners.

Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2016/2017 High School Winners

Student Name School Car# People's Choice 1st Place Hayden Webb RRTC 312 2nd Place Erica Mindon Central High 332 3rd Place Piper Cook Duncan High School 414 Engineering 1st Place Collin Thornton Central High 325 2nd Place Karissa Huffman Central High 333 3rd Place Jerron Beck Empire 381 CO2 Race 1st Place Karissa Huffman Central High 333 2nd Place Patrick Woody Empire 378 3rd Place Jaxon Gregston Duncan High School 444 Over All 1st Place Karissa Huffman Central High 333 2nd Place Jaxon Gregston Duncan High School 444 3rd Place Chase Minden Central High 321

Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2016/2017 Middle School Winners