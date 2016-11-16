Students Win Cash Prizes for Racing CO2 Cars - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Students Win Cash Prizes for Racing CO2 Cars

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has announced the winners of their 2016 Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest for 7th to 12th grade students in the Red River Technology Center school district.

“It was exciting to have so many schools participate this year. We had over 380 cars race!” stated Jeannie Bowden, Race Coordinator, “The partnership between educators, volunteers, and our area employers shows the value all groups place on educating youth for their place in the workforce following graduation.”

Students who competed in engineering, speed, overall, and people’s choice categories won a total of $4,150 in prize money.  Cameron University also presented scholarships to the top three overall winners.

Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2016/2017 High School Winners

Student Name

School

Car#

People's Choice

1st Place

Hayden Webb

RRTC

312

2nd Place

Erica Mindon

Central High

332

3rd Place

Piper Cook

Duncan High School

414

Engineering

1st Place

Collin Thornton

Central High

325

2nd Place

Karissa Huffman

Central High

333

3rd Place

Jerron Beck

Empire

381

CO2 Race

1st Place

Karissa Huffman

Central High

333

2nd Place

Patrick Woody

Empire

378

3rd Place

Jaxon Gregston

Duncan High School

444

Over All

1st Place

Karissa Huffman

Central High

333

2nd Place

Jaxon Gregston

Duncan High School

444

3rd Place

Chase Minden

Central High

321

Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2016/2017 Middle School Winners

Student Name

School

Car#

People's Choice

1st Place

Roland Cook

Duncan Middle School

293

2nd Place

Leska Weightman

Duncan Middle School

158

3rd Place

Cameron Dodson

Marlow Middle School

69

Engineering

1st Place

Grant Lagaly

Duncan Middle School

169

2nd Place

Macy Prewitt

Duncan Middle School

176

3rd Place

Reece Walker

Duncan Middle School

156

CO2 Race

1st Place

Roland Cook

Duncan Middle School

293

2nd Place

Grant Lagaly

Duncan Middle School

169

3rd Place

Hayden McKinney

Marlow Middle School

64

Over All

1st Place

Grant Lagaly

Duncan Middle School

169

2nd Place

Roland Cook

Duncan Middle School

293

3rd Place

Hayden McKinney

Marlow Middle School

64

