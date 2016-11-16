Fire danger increasing across OK

OK (KSWO)- Outdoor burning is not advised today or tomorrow. Dry, windy conditions will be present across the state.

“Wind will be a factor beginning today as warm dry conditions continue,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma State Forester. “Any fire that starts will spread rapidly, so we are urging everyone to delay any outdoor activity that might spark a blaze. Simple postponement of burning can mean the difference during these dangerous conditions.”

According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services, dry conditions over the last week have led to extending the fire danger warning into Thursday when a cold front is expected overnight. Exercise caution with outdoor grilling, welding, and camp fires.

“We are just asking Oklahomans to remain vigilant as we enter our winter fire season,” said Geissler.

You may have seen a bit a smoke if you're in Elgin today. There is a wildfire on Fort Sill's east range and the Fort Sill Fire Department is conducting a backburn to prevent the fire from spreading. There is also a fire on the west range but it is contained.

